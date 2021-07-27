Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Holdings Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 85.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,824,896 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

