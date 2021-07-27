Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Grows By 1,398.5%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a growth of 1,398.5% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. B2Digital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

