Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Short Interest Update

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLPX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Delphax Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.36.

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

