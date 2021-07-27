Triumph Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

