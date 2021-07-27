Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.