Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.350-$9.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.38 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.
Shares of Polaris stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.
PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.82.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
