Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

