Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,514 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,151,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after purchasing an additional 747,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

