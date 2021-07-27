Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.14.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

