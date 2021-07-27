Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704,521 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

