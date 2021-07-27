Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $214.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $215.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

