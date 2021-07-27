Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,069 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,504% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

