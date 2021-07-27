Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.92 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

