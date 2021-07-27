Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.