Hashgard Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $175,743.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.43 or 0.00805727 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00132144 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

