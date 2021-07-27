HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.31. The company has a market cap of C$558.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

