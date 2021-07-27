Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

