Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

