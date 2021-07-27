Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.