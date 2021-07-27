Builders FirstSource Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,376 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,535% compared to the average daily volume of 390 put options.

Shares of BLDR opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

