Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

