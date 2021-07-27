First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

