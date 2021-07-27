First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of FRBA opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

