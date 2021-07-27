Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 147.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

