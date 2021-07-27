Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intertek Group (IKTSY)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/16/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/14/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Intertek Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

6/3/2021 – Intertek Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2021 – Intertek Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

IKTSY stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group plc has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.30%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

