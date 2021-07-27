Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Lifted to Buy at DBS Vickers

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Keppel DC REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KPDCF stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

