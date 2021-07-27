TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
