TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.