Mayville Engineering (MEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.