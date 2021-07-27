MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

MSCI has raised its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $575.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $511.94. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $580.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

