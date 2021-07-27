Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$11.28 and a one year high of C$19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33.

A number of analysts have commented on SMU.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

