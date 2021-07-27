Boyd Gaming Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

