FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.98 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE CFX opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$456.64 million and a P/E ratio of -21.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.07.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

