Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CX Institutional lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

