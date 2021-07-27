Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$13.14 on Tuesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm has a market cap of C$397.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.91.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last three months.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

