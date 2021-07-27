Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

