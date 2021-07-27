D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 60,278 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,278 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

