Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 762,877 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,877 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 121,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

