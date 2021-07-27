Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 178.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.81% of Citi Trends worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at $149,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Citi Trends stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $774.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

