Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $58.19

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after buying an additional 111,584 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,565,000 after buying an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

