Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $58.19

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.46.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
