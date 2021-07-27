Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

