Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $318.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.43. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $319.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

