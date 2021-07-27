Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $227.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

