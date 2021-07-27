Swap Hits Market Cap of $331,191.17 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Swap has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $331,191.17 and approximately $225.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00130005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.58 or 1.00368826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00833550 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,660,386 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

