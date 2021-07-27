TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.
TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $105.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
