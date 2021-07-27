TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

TFII opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $105.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

