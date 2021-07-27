TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,027.53 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $729,027.53 and approximately $4.71 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 483.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.02 or 0.00893692 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

