NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

LON NRR opened at GBX 87.45 ($1.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.78. The company has a market cap of £270.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

