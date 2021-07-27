Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.