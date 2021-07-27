Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,038 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

