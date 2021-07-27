Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MOFG stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $469.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 16.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

