Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

