Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Increased by Truist Securiti

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

