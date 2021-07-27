State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3,487.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Continental Resources worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.